2 arrested during President Trump rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested two people during Saturday’s pro-Trump rally in downtown Nashville Saturday.

The event, which was held to show support for the president and his policies, took place at Legislative Plaza.

According to a THP lieutenant, 25-year-old Jordan Reid was calling for violence and tried to incite a riot.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

The second person to be arrested was Violet Wood, 19. She’s accused of stealing two President Trump shirts.

More than 80 locations across the US also held pro-Trump rallies on Saturday.