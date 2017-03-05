Teen arrested for making threat against Wilson Central High School

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old was arrested for making a threat against students at Wilson Central High School.

According to the Wilson County school system, the threat was made on social media Sunday.

They said a fellow student told their parents about it, and they then notified police.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department identified the student and took that person into custody.

School officials do not believe the threat was credible; however, they do take these situations seriously.

They also want to assure parents that “the matter has been thoroughly investigated and dealt with.”