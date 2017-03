WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) responded to six out of control grass and brush fires on Saturday.

The agency is asking residents in the area not to burn Saturday or Sunday due to dry conditions.

According to WEMA, it’s safe to burn when humidity levels rise into at least the 40s with calm winds.

Anyone who burns in unfavorable conditions is liable for the fire, damages, personal injury, or death caused by burning.