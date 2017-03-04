Visitation held for former Nashville vice mayor Jay West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Those who knew Nashville’s former vice mayor Jay West gathered at the Spring Hill Funeral Home Saturday evening to pay their respects.

West died of kidney failure on Wednesday.

He served as vice mayor in the 1990s and was also a Metro councilman.

News 2 spoke with Bill Freeman about West and how he will be remembered.

“He loved Nashville,Tennessee, was always of service to every civil and charitable activity that he could help. He and his entire family couldn’t do enough to support Nashville and all the causes they were interested in,” stated Freeman.

Another visitation will be held Sunday, followed by a 2 p.m. service at the Spring Hill Funeral Home.