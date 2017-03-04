VIDEO: Violent fight at Gallatin High School caught on tape

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A violent school fight at Gallatin High School now appears to be gang-related, according to the incident report.

News 2 obtained video of the incident last week and later got an affidavit from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

The video inside the halls of the school shows the chaos that broke out Thursday morning Feb. 16 as nearly a dozen students were involved in a fight.

The video also shows the students’ disregard for several adults who tried to stop the fight, including the school resource officer.

In the report, the officer states she saw two male students fighting and several students around them. She reports that when she tried to break up the fight, she was either pushed or tripped by someone and fell to the ground.

Additionally, the report shows that the officer spoke with a teacher who says a 14-year-old female student was at cursing her and slapped the teacher across her face.

The report goes on to say that when an assistant principal tried to escort the student to the office, the teen slapped him in his face as well. Records show the teen was charged with two counts of simple assault and unruly behavior.

According to the affidavit, a student was charged with assault and disorderly conduct for “punching the assistant principal in his eye.”

The SRO says in the report that the next morning, the assistant principal told her he had to go to the emergency room after the fight because he didn’t feel well after being hit and punched several times in his head by multiple people.

He also said he was told it was a possible concussion.

According to the report, when one of the teens and his mother were leaving school premises after the fight, he admitted to the principal that he is the leader of the squad gang Reckless. It shows that he also named two other students as members of the gang.

The report contradicts what Sumner County Schools Spokesman Jeremy Johnson initially told News 2 about the fight. Originally, he said this was not gang-related and no teachers were injured.

On Saturday, Johnson told News 2 that is what the initial investigation showed, but it has since changed. He went on to explain that the assistant principal went to the hospital later that night and now the sheriff’s office investigation shows that the fight was likely gang-related.

Johnson also told News 2 six of the students had a disciplinary hearing and are no longer at Gallatin High School. Five others were suspended for four days.