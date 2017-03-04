Vanderbilt beats No.12 Florida on Senior Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Luke Kornet’s final game at Memorial Gymnasium, the Commodores beat 12th ranked Florida 73-71.

Kornet and fellow senior Nolan Cressler combined for 37 points to increase Vanderbilt’s chances for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

“It was a high stakes game for us. We had a lot to play for coming into this game,” said Cressler, who had 13 points. “Right before the game we talked about leaving it all out there.”

Head Coach Bryce Drew added that on senior night with seniors, it can be either feast or famine.

“I thought they were just tremendous the whole way through,” explained Drew.

Kornet’s 24-points were a season high for the big man who is just two shot blocks shy of Vanderbilt’s all-time record of 203.

“We just wanted to make this last stretch together special,” said Kornet.

Vanderbilt (17-14) has won five of six overall and are 3-2 against Top 25 opponents. They will play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday as either the No. 6 or 7 seed.