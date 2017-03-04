Slain nurse to be laid to rest in hometown of Loretto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The nurse who was stabbed to death inside her Wedgewood Park condo will be laid to rest in her hometown of Loretto Saturday.

Tiffany Ferguson’s funeral will be held Saturday at Loretto Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m.

News 2 spoke with some of her closest friends before they attended her visitation Friday. They shared details about the type of person she was.

“She was such a giving person. We were laughing and talking about Tiffany, If she had $20, she was going to give $15 to someone else. She loved life. She had fun everywhere she went. She was the type of person that we’d all be talking, and she’d make us laugh and she never realized how funny she was. She would just tickle us, she was just so bright and full of life,” said friend, Abby Laws.

Her young life was cut short in a horrible way, but her friends are keeping her story alive through teal ribbons displayed all over town.

They started the movement called Teal for Tiffany. Store fronts and homes in Loretto are displaying teal bows, the color of Ferguson’s deep greenish-blue eyes.

Metro police say the case remains active.

While no arrests or suspects have been publicly identified, police told News 2 they are continuing to pursue leads and have interviewed individuals.

A roommate found Ferguson, 23, after being awoken by screams around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

She had been stabbed and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police previously said there were no signs of forced entry at the home, and there may have been a confrontation between Ferguson and the suspect before she was stabbed.

They are still working to identify a man who was seen checking for unlocked cars and apartment doors just before her death.

Metro police have since taken carpet samples, fingerprints, DNA evidence and “additional evidence” from Ferguson’s home, according to a search warrant.

Anyone with information about Ferguson’ death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

