President Trump supporters gather in downtown Nashville for rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in downtown Nashville Saturday for the Spirit of America Rally.

More than 1,000 people were at Legislative Plaza to show their support for the president and his policies.

An attendee told News 2 it was refreshing to be among like-minded people.

“It was really refreshing to be with people who have stood behind Mr. Trump. They want him to know that they are supporting what he has done as president. I found it very rewarding this morning, and I was glad to have the opportunity to have been a part of it,” explained Vanderbilt University professor Carol Swain.

Swain was among a handful of speakers at the event, including Rep. Glen Casada and Sen. Mae Beavers. There were also music performances during the rally.

The organizer says they plan to have a debriefing meeting this coming week to talk about their next steps in supporting President Trump with grass-roots efforts.

More than 80 locations across the US also held pro-Trump rallies Saturday.