Nashville Lawn and Garden Show continues through Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring is in the air and the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show has returned to Music City.

The show began at the Nashville Fairgrounds Thursday and continues through Sunday.

Visitors will be able to view displays with thousands of flowers, water features and more, as well as attend free lectures, among other activities.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $2 for children.

It is open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit NashvilleLawnandGardenShow.com.