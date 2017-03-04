Mt. Juliet police investigate bomb threat made against Walmart

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shoppers were forced to evacuate the Mt. Juliet Walmart Saturday morning after a caller made a bomb threat.

It happened at the store located at 300 Pleasant Grove Road.

According to Lt. Tyler Chandler, authorities were contacted by Walmart management at 10:20 a.m. They told officers someone called and said there was a bomb in the building beside the salon.

The caller went on to demand money, saying the explosive device would go off if their request was denied.

Managers immediately evacuated the store at the request of authorities. The Mt. Juliet Police Department then responded to the scene, along with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) and the Mt. Juliet Fire Department.

Officers also called the Lebanon Police Department Emergency Services Unit because of their K9s, which are trained to detect explosives.

The K9s searched the building but nothing was found, so shoppers were allowed back inside around 1:40 p.m.

Mt. Juliet police are now working to identify the person who called in the bomb threat.