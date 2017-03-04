JOE BIDDLE: Vandy earned NCAA bid

It didn’t take the Vanderbilt graduate with the lowest GPA on campus to know the importance of the basketball team’s game against Florida.

It was simple math.

Lose to the Gators and there would be no NCAA basketball tournament invitation with their name on it.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had the Commodores as the final team in the 68-team field.

A rare win against a No. 12 ranked Florida team would put Coach Bryce Drew’s team in the mix.

Lose and it would be NIT, or as pundits refer to it as the Not Invited Tournament.

It didn’t come easy. It never does with this up and down team.

After all, Florida was 23-0 against teams with five minutes left in the game.

Commodore point guard Riley LaChance lost his confidence under the former coaching staff. Drew’s Crew has rejuvenated LaChance’s confidence.

And the junior needed every ounce of confidence to lead the Commodores to a 73-71 decision over the Gators Saturday.

The win brought Vanderbilt’s overall record to 17-14 and a conference record ended 10-8.

They get high marks on overall strength of schedule rankings and lead the nation in strength of schedule with non-conference ratings.

On Senior Day, they got major contributions on both ends of the court from senior Luke Kornet. The senior center led Vanderbilt with 24 points in 37 minutes. LaChance added 13 points with five rebounds, four assists and only one turnover.

LaChance’s layup with 1:35 put the Commodores up for good. They swept both games against the No. 12 ranked Gators. Vanderbilt outscored Florida 42-31 in the second half Saturday.

“We’re definitely playing our best basketball right now, which is when you want to be playing your best,’’ Drew said after the game. “I’m biased. I think we should be in. We’ve won nine of our last 12 and five of those wins are against teams that are going to be in.’’

You never know what the selection committee is going to give the most credence to. Is it schedule? Is it how you finished the season? Is it your record in your conference? Is it how many times you floss your teeth in a week?

This team could have taken a knee and blown it off. Instead they bowed up and never quit.

“Vanderbilt was more poised,’’ Florida Coach Mike White said after the game. “They were more solid, both offensively and defensively.

“They made better decisions. They played like a veteran team. We didn’t play enough like one. They were terrific.’’

The Commodores won despite having a bad day at the office by hitting only five of 22 shots from behind the 3-point line. It was a season low and they had to rely on different facets of the game.

In some previous seasons, Vanderbilt’s teams have not shown it wanted to play as hard as it needed to. This season, with a first-year coach, they were energized.

They were 3-2 against top 25 teams and 2-1 against ranked teams at Memorial Gym.

Memorial Magic seems like it’s back from a long vacation.

The Commodores played their way into the Big Dance party. They deserved it.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.