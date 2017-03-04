Habitat for Humanity kicks off 2017 building season in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday brought hope to several local families as Habitat for Humanity volunteers started building homes for them.

The organization’s 2017 building season in Nashville kicked off in Antioch.

Volunteers began construction on three homes in the Hallmark Subdivision.

Habitat for Humanity’s Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Lauren Lane Payne told News 2 the families who will live in the houses put in a lot of work, too.

“It’s just amazing to see that dream of home ownership coming true for the families. They’ve been working for a year in our program going through our education classes, learning about basic home maintenance, Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, anything we can do to make them a successful first time homeowner,” explained Payne.

The families will help work on the houses every weekend for the next month.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity, click here.