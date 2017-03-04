Fish caught in Knox County may break 34-year state record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 34-year-old state record may have been broken this week by a fisherman on Knox County’s Melton Hill Reservoir.

Stephen Paul caught a giant musekellunge, better known as a musky, weighing 43 pounds 14 ounces around 6 p.m. Thursday. Paul said the fish died in his net, otherwise he would have thrown it back.

Paul then contacted the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to help locate a scale in the area to measure the giant fish. TWRA Fisheries Technician Paul Shaw was at first unable to locate certified scales, but finally found one in Dandridge.

The fish also measured 51 and three eighths inches long with a girth of 23 and a half inches. The fish is estimated to be between 12 and 15 years old. Experts say Tennessee musky have a faster growth rate than northern ones do.

“The musky is an apex predator and a tremendous sport fish native to Tennessee. They put on a remarkable fight, once hooked and are typically very difficult to catch. A musky over 50-inches in length is extremely difficult to hook and land, and is considered to be a ‘fish of a lifetime’ for most musky anglers. Congratulations to Steven on his remarkable catch!” said Reservoirs Fisheries Biologist John Hammonds.

Once paperwork is certified in Nashville, Paul’s catch will be officially certified as the state record. The previous state record musky was caught in 1987 in Norris Reservoir by Kyle F. Edwards. That catch weighted 42 pounds 8 ounces.