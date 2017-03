SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Both directions of State Route 109 in Sumner County are closed after a crash.

The wreck was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of South Tunnel Road.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The roadway is not expected to reopen until 11:30 p.m., so traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

