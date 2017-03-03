State officials issue warning about storm cleanup service scams

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – State officials are sending a warning, hoping Middle Tennesseans don’t fall victim to scammers.

On Gordon Perry Court in Brentwood, it seems everyone has their own tornado tale.

“It started pouring down rain, we could not see anything,” said Jill Freeze, who lives in the area.

“Just the tremendous amount of rain, thunder and hail you could hear,” said neighbor Evelyn Wolf.

Families all along the block are now in cleanup mode, starting the long complicated process of home repair with help from the state.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is reaching out, releasing a number of tips after this week’s severe weather.

In the release, TDCI warns against door-to-door contractors, who have already been spotted along Gordon Perry Court.

“They have driven by and looked at our house, but not many have stopped,” explained Freeze.

“Every time I’m outside, I see someone slow I’m like, ‘Don’t give me another card,'” said Wolf.

While many of these contractors that go door-to-door are reputable, some are not.

Should the scammers strike, the state hopes to have your back.

“This may be a bad actor who has a history of taking advantage of consumers,” said Kevin Walters, spokesman with TDCI. “We want to know about that.”

For more tips on avoiding scams, click here.