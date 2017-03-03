Police say they’re pursuing leads in Nashville nurse’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three days after a nurse was stabbed to death in her Wedgewood Park condo, Metro police say the case remains active.

While no arrests or suspects have been publicly identified, police told News 2 they are continuing to pursue leads and have interviewed individuals.

A roommate found Tiffany Ferguson after being awoken by screams around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Ferguson, 23, had been stabbed and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police previously said there were no signs of forced entry at the home, and there may have been a confrontation between Ferguson and the suspect before she was stabbed.

They are still working to identify a man who was seen checking for unlocked car and apartment doors just before her death.

Metro police have since taken carpet samples, fingerprints, DNA evidence and “additional evidence” from Ferguson’s home, according to a search warrant.

Ferguson worked as a critical care nurse at Saint Thomas West. She graduated from University of North Alabama and is originally from Loretto, Tennessee.

Her visitation will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel and her funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.