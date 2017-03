NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting they believe began with an argument over a car.

Police responded to the 150 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Two men were arguing over a car and one reportedly shot the other.

Both men were taken to the hospital, one had a gunshot wound while the other had injuries from the argument.

No additional details are available at this time.