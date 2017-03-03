Parents say they won’t be able to forgive babysitter after son’s death

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A week after a Murfreesboro in-home daycare owner was found guilty of the death of a child in her care, the baby’s parents are reacting, saying they won’t be able to forgive the woman.

The family said they hope no other parent has to experience the loss of a child, especially one whose life had just begun.

Baby Mekhi Cole’s crib still sits in the same corner of his room untouched. Inside it lays one of the last outfits the four-month-old wore before he died.

“Everything here has special meeting,” his mother Mary Thomas said.”[He was a] very happy baby. He was always smiling.”

It’s that grin that Thomas said she misses the most.

“His smile – the way he used to look around and look for me every time he heard my voice even I’m not in the room,” she said.

Last Friday, Angela Buchanan, the woman responsible for Mekhi’s death, faced a judge and jury and was found guilty of criminal negligent homicide and aggravated child neglect.

“It was a good feeling; it was something that was passed due,” the infant’s father said.

Thomas said she couldn’t contain her emotions as the verdict was read.

“It’s been a long, long three years. I just felt like there would be some kind of justice – that my child didn’t just die for nothing,” she said.

Buchanan admitted to taking prescription medication and falling asleep for a few hours, and when she woke up Mekhi was lying face down and not breathing.

“I asked her if he was breathing and I was hoping and praying to God she would have said – she told me he was, but turns out he was never actually back breathing after it happened,” Thomas said.

She continued, “I’m sure she didn’t mean for this to go this way, but I hope if there is anyone else out there making decisions like this while keeping someone else’s children, they can see what one little decision like this, something as small as taking medication like that or something, can lead to.”

The parents said they will never be able to forgive Buchanan for her actions.

“No, I know I won’t because I mean, just like if we were baby-sitting her kids, she would feel the same way,” she said.

The parents now have four children – two of which were born after Mekhi’s death. Their youngest child, a baby girl named Makayla, is now four-months old.

Thomas said her older children thought their little brother would be coming home after the trial was over.

“Bless mine too, because they will never understand until they are older that they’ll never see him again,” she said.

Mekhi died on March 20, 2014. His grave at a cemetery in Cannon County is decorated in green.

Shortly after the verdict, the parents came to Mekhi’s grave to let him know about the guilty verdict, and hope he can now rest in peace.

Buchanan will be sentenced April 21.