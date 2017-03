TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The NWS has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Trigg County, Kentucky, Tuesday night before a line of storms brought five additional tornadoes through Middle Tennessee.

Several counties in Kentucky, and a few in West Tennessee, were placed under a Tornado Watch late Tuesday night as storms began to pass through.

The storms produced damaging winds and hail.

Additional information about the path of the tornado was not immediately available.

