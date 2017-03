NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a body was found near a construction site Friday.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Park Plaza near Centennial Park around 11:45 a.m.

A medical examiner was also called to the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person found or the cause of death.

Additional information has not been released by authorities at this time.