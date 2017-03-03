MACC offers ‘Pot of Gold’ adoption special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, this is the time to do it.

Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering “The Pot of Gold” promotion for the month of March.

All families that adopt this month will enter into a drawing to determine what their adoption fee will be, which will be a discount from the usual $90 price.

“This adoption event sprinkles a little St. Patty’s Day spirit into adopting a forever furry friend in March,” said Rebecca Morris, spokeswoman for MACC. “It’s all about the luck of the draw, but really, everyone who adopts a shelter pet is getting a lifetime of love and that is all the luck you need!”

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place.

For more information on the special and for location hours, click here.