Man indicted for July 2016 murder of Nashville woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was indicted for the 2016 beating death of a Nashville woman.

Michael Sparks, 49, was arrested Friday on Lafayette Street near University Court.

He’s accused in the murder of 53-year-old Pamela Crawley. Her decaying body was found on July 8, 2016 in the side yard of her Robertson Street home.

Authorities interviewed Sparks, who lived in a separate apartment in Crawley’s building, after the crime. He told them he had not seen her in several days.

Investigates ultimately linked Sparks to the crime through scientific testing by the Metro Nashville Police Department Crime Laboratory.

Sparks, who is homeless, has been charged with first degree murder and is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Sparks has a long criminal history. Since 1988, he has been arrested 175 times on more than 200 charges with convictions for aggravated assault, unlawful weapon possession, cocaine possession, and public intoxication.