Man charged with shooting, killing girlfriend at Bell Buckle home

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend at their Bell Buckle home on Tuesday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported Jared Partin, 32, shot and killed his girlfriend, 29-year-old Carly Hassett.

Both Hassett and Partin lived on Millersburg Road in Bell Buckle.

Hassett was pronounced dead at Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital.

“There had been domestic issues for years, leading to severe arguments during the last two days that resulted in the death of Carly Hassett,” said detective Steve Craig.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Craig at 615-904-3071.

Partin is being held without bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court March 23.