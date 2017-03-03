Investigators say every day is step closer to finding suspect in killing of Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – Investigators are sending a strong message to the person or people responsible for killing two teenage girls in Carroll County, Indiana.

“It’s time to do the right thing – turn yourself in – we’ll work this out, but if you’re not going to do the right thing, rest assured there’s a host of police officers working very hard to find you and we will find you,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum with Indiana State Police.

Investigators said they believe they’re getting one step closer to finding the suspect every day.

“My gut is telling me someone’s going to be held accountable real soon for the double murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams,” said Sgt. Slocum.

Investigators said the tips are coming in from all over the world and they are following up on each one, even working with agencies out of state on leads.

RELATED: FBI using billboards for tips in killings of 2 Indiana teens

Messages of gratitude, hope and strength fill the walls of the REMC building where investigators work as they look into the murders of Abby and Libby.

“It’s very humbling. We have a board here at the facility where people can thank us for our work or leave words of encouragement,” said Slocum. “I can’t emphasis how much the city of Delphi and Carroll County has supported this effort.”

More than two weeks have gone by since the girls were murdered and police still have not arrested anyone

“I mean every day is one step closer. I know that’s cliché, but these cases sometime just take time and we’re [going to] go where the evidence leads us, to put a good case against whoever committed the crime,” said Sgt. Slocum.

Investigators said they recovered evidence from Liberty’s phone, including picture and audio recording of the suspect, but as far as where the suspect could be and how many investigators said they cannot speculate.

“We haven’t limited our investigation to just Carroll County area. We’ve expanded almost immediately to where the evidence is taking us,” he said. “We conducted investigation some of the surrounding counties.”

Investigators said they received around 11,000 tips as of Thursday. The reward money is now getting close to $250,000.

“Our hope is if there’s someone out there motivated to give us information and they want a monetary reward, we have that, a $216,000 reward for your information,” he said. “Now is the time, please help us solve this case.”

Anyone with information in the murder case can call the tip line at 877-459-5786.