Fishing tournament will raise money in honor of Officer Eric Mumaw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fisherman are gathering on Saturday to raise money in honor of Eric Mumaw, the Metro-Nashville police officer killed last month in the line of duty.

The “Fishing for Blue” kayak tournament will raise money for the Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp. It’s a place Officer Mumaw helped out every year.

The tournament will be held at Percy Priest Lake. Anyone who wants to participate will need to attend the captain’s meeting at 6 a.m. Saturday at Caney Forks Outdoors in Nashville.

Officer Mumaw died on February 2 after he went into the Cumberland River to save a woman who was threatening suicide.

That woman, Juli Glisson, has since been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Officer Mumaw’s death.

Click here for more complete coverage of Officer Mumaw’s death.