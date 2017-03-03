Dryer causes fire at Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro homeowner has been displaced after a fire officials say a dryer caught fire and spread through the home.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire at 2729 Oxford Hall Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived on scene, they spotted light smoke coming from the back, right corner of the house.

Firefighters entered the home and found fire in the utility room and were able to extinguish it.

The utility room sustained significant fire damage, the kitchen received heat damage and the home had smoke throughout.

According to Battalion Chief Daryl Alexander, the fire was caused by a dryer.