Dierks Bentley adopts dog from Nashville Humane Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Dierks Bentley and his family have adopted a dog from the Nashville Humane Association.

Earlier this week, the animal rescue posted a photo of Bentley with his wife and three small children with their new pet named Patch Adams.

Patch Adams joins Bentley’s family after they lost their 15-year-old Jake last summer to cancer.

Jake often joined the country crooner on the road.

