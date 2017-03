NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Nolensville Friday morning. ‘

The fire began at a home in the 2000 block of Williams Road around 8:30 a.m.

Crews from the Nolensville Fire Department and Brentwood Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.