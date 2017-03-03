Businesses in Cool Springs continue clean up after tornado damage

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The national weather service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee earlier this week.

One of the tornadoes carved a path through the Cool Springs area between Franklin and Brentwood.

News 2 Reporter Brett Martin found several businesses right in the path of the storm still cleaning up Friday.

“It was bad enough that it sucked a clock off the wall. It was a pretty gnarly feeling,” said Wes Crowley of Price’s Collision Center. “They talk about the freight train sound. It’s pretty accurate.”

The National Weather Service estimates 100 mile per hour winds along the ten mile path of the tornado.

The destruction path was estimated to be about 250 yards wide. So if you put two football fields together side by side, that’s how wide the national weather service estimates the path of destruction to be.

At Price’s Collision, roughly 60 cars were damaged and crews are putting buildings back together all while keeping up with the daily demand of cars around the area needing fixing too.