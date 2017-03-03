Brothers who failed to appear in court on drug charges extradited from England

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two brothers who reportedly skipped court in 2009 were tracked down in England by a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective and returned to Tennessee.

Authorities said brothers Charles, 30, and Dane Culver, 27, of England were charged in 2009 with possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms for resale, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a residence for use of illegal drugs.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported the brothers failed to show up in court, they fled to England.

A detective with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force worked with Scotland Yard and other international agencies to track Charles and Dane, originally of Lexington, Tenn., to extradite the brothers back to the United States.

U.S. Marshal’s transported them back to Nashville, where Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies picked them up last week.

Charles and Dane face additional charges of bail jumping. They are being held without bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.