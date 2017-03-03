Basketball tournament leaves aging Municipal Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament is under way at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.

It’s the 23rd time in the past 24 years the tournament has been held in Music City.

But next year, the tournament is moving to Evansville, Indiana.

Scott Ramsey, president of the Nashville Sports Council, says the group tried to convince the OVC tournament to stay in town.

“We were certainly disappointed that next year they decided to take the tournament to Evansville,” Ramsey said.

RELATED: Ohio Valley Conference moving to Indiana for 2018 championship

Ramsey told News 2 a big part of why the OVC tournament is moving is the condition of Municipal Auditorium.

The historic venue has hosted some of the world’s most famous artists, including Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Prince and Elvis.

But these days, Municipal has lost some of its luster. Ramsey says help is on the way.

As part of the city’s partnership with entertainment powerhouse Live Nation, a major renovation will take place in the next few years.

“Not just a cosmetic, but a substantial overhaul of the facility over the next four years,” said Ramsey.

But, at least for the 2018 tournament, the OVC will relocate to the Ford Center in Evansville.

The Ford Center was built in 2011, 49 years after the opening of Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.