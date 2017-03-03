All lanes of I-40 closed after semi rollover crash near south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All lanes of Interstate 40 are closed in south Nashville after a semi overturned on the connecting ramp to Interstate 24.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes just after the Spence Lane exit around 4 a.m.

The driver told News 2 he was coming around the curve when the semi began to roll. A section of the trailer is currently hanging over a bridge.

The cargo, which the driver said was Amazon merchandise, spilled onto the roadway.

There were two occupants in the cab at the time of the crash but neither required medical treatment.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen until 8 a.m.

