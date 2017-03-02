VIDEO: Woman drives into storm on I-65 in Cool Springs

There are two videos inside this story. If using a mobile device, click here to view them both.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brittany Kirby was driving on Interstate 65 near Cool Springs when she came face-to-face with Wednesday’s storm front.

Kirby quickly pulled off the interstate to safety.

A tornado hit Williamson Countyjust north Franklin. The damage path that extends from near Fieldstone Park to Cool Springs Galleria.

She talked to News 2 Thursday morning and described what it was like to narrowly escape the tornado.

PHOTOS: Tornado, storm damage on March 1, 2017

NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee

Families caught on boats as tornado rips through Four Corners Marina