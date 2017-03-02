Titans agree to contract extension with QB Matt Cassel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Cassel on a contract extension as his was set to expire next week.

Cassel has played in four games with the Titans, including their 24-17 victory over the Houston Texans in the final game of the 2016 season.

Over his 12-year career in the NFL, Cassel has played in 108 games, including 80 starts and one appearance in the Pro Bowl in 2010.

He began his career in New England as a seventh-round pick, before moving on to Kansas City, Minnesota, Buffalo, Dallas and finally Tennessee.

Cassel has thrown for 17,287 yards and has 103 touchdowns.