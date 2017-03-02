Station Camp Middle School practices severe weather safety plan

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a parent, it can be nerve-wracking to send your child to school with the threat of severe weather on the horizon.

But parents can rest easier knowing schools have safety plans in place–and they practice them.

The Gallatin tornado may have happened almost 11 years ago, but it is still top of mind for Michael Brown, the principal of Station Camp Middle School.

He was there on April 7, 2006 when the tornado got close to the school.

“We were in weather drills that day for real. It missed us thank goodness,” he said.

Although that tornado missed the middle school, it did rip up the high school football and baseball fields.

It narrowly missed the high school’s building, which is why Brown has combed through his own building looking for the safest places for his students to go when severe weather happens.

“It is trial and error. When we moved in this building 14 years ago, we did drills. Then I got feedback from the teachers as to if it was a good spot or not a good spot,” he said.

Principal Brown took News 2 Meteorologist Danielle Breezy on a walking tour of the one story school to show her the safe and not so safe spots.

Click here to view additional coverage of our News 2 StormTracker: Family Safety Day reports.