WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A school bus crashed on Lebanon Road in Wilson County Thursday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 4:45 p.m. not far from Beckwith Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 10 children were on board at the time, and preliminary information indicates no one was injured.

It’s unclear at this time how many other vehicles were involved or if anyone else was hurt.

