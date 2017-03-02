Reward offered for information in Franklin Kubota dealership burglary

Click here to view the surveillance video on your mobile device.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are seeking a suspect caught on surveillance video burglarizing Franklin’s Kubota dealership Tuesday night.

The suspect used a crowbar to force his way into the store at 10:21 p.m., according to a release from police.

Authorities said the man loaded several power saws into an SUV, possibly a silver Chevy Traverse.

Information about the suspect is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.