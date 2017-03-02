Putnam County couple doesn’t know where they’ll go after tree falls on home

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Much of Middle Tennessee is picking up the pieces after strong winds and even tornadoes tore through the state Wednesday.

For Joe Watson and Ruth Nokes, Thursday was spent cleaning up.

“When the wind hit it, I heard the cracking then I heard it hit the ground,” said Watson.

With much of Middle Tennessee being hit with severe storms, Putnam County wasn’t spared.

“It shook the whole trailer, our lights, I mean the things on our shelves started vibrating and everything started falling off,” said Watson, who lives in Baxter, Tennessee.

Nokes added, “I just seen the rain and the wind and he said here it comes and I went and tried to get in the bedroom closet.”

The wind was so strong, it blew down many trees and left damage to homes. That was the case for Watson and Nokes after a tree fell on their home.

“It took the whole side wall out,” said Watson. “Took the whole end out, it took a bunch of windows out and it buckled the whole trailer where it can’t be fixed.”

“My kitchen through here is nothing but water,” said Nokes.

Friends and neighbors helped Watson put up a tarp after part of the roof was torn away, but now he won’t be able to stay in the home.

”I hate to leave this community, but there aren’t too many places we can rent or afford,” said Watson.

As their home sits destroyed, Watson and Nokes said they are both just happy to be alive.

”If it fell back over this way, over my left, we probably would not be here today,” said Watson.

“Well it’s rough, but we have two kids, and as long as we have them we will be ok,” said Nokes.

Watson says the Red Cross is helping them, but they do not know where they will go next.