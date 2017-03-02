Public invited to meeting between Metro Council members, Justice for Jocques Coalition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Council members have invited the community to attend a public meeting where they will respond to demands delivered to the council by the Justice For Jocques Coalition in late February.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the East Park Community Center.

It will consist of a panel of Metro Council members Sam Coleman, Doug Pardue and Brett Withers along three or four representatives of the coalition.

According to Councilman Withers, the agenda is largely limited to going through each of the demands that the Coalition provided in writing to the Council. Click here to read the open letter from Justice for Jocques coalition

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro officer last month. The shooting and its circumstances are still under review.

Click here for more on the Jocques Clemmons case.