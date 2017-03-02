Portland school employee charged with abusing 3-year-old

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sumner County Head Start employee is accused of abusing a 3-year-old child by forcefully pulling her arm, causing her to fall and hit her head against a wall.

Portland police said a complaint was filed against Amy Dobbs, 32, by an employee at Clyde Riggs Elementary on Feb. 24.

Surveillance video was obtained by police, which reportedly showed the incident, and two employees said they witnessed all or part of the abuse, according to police.

During an interview on Monday, Portland police said Dobbs admitted to the incident and expressed remorse.

THe Head Start program prepares young children for the transition to kindergarten and beyond by building social competence and developing school readiness skills, according to the program’s website.

Dobbs was booked into the Sumner County jail and charged with a child abuse of a victim under 8 years old. Her bond was set at $2,500.