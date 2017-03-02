Police: Man arrested after ramming truck into patrol car

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he reportedly rammed his truck into a patrol car Thursday.

The Williamson County Sheriff”s Office told News 2 the incident happened at a home in the 300 block of Franklin Road.

A deputy went to the home of 51-year-old William Holland to serve arrest warrants for failure to appear and an order of re-arrest.

According to authorities, when the deputy pulled up in the driveway behind Holland’s truck, he put it in reverse and ran into the deputy’s car. The deputy was not injured.

Holland then jumped out of the truck and took off on foot. He was captured two hours later.

Holland was previously charged with domestic assault and DUI. He now faces new charges including evading arrest, reckless endangerment with a vehicle, vandalism and criminal impersonation.