NWS surveys storm damage in Dickson County as cleanup begins

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service was in Dickson County Thursday surveying damage from the severe storms that moved through the area on Wednesday.

The worst damage around town was at Creekwood High School as straight line winds moved through the area at 90 mph.

The winds picked up bleachers and moved them to the middle of the school’s parking lot. The roof was also ripped off, which crews were repairing on Thursday.

Krissy Hurley with the National Weather Service told News 2 the straight line winds that hit Dickson County were among the strongest during Wednesday’s storm.

“This was a little different. The damage was a little more significant. It wasn’t caused by a tornado, it was caused by a down burst that came down with these winds,” said Hurley.

Hurley told News 2 the intensity of the storm was just under the strength of an EF-1 tornado.

The maintenance coordinator for Dickson County Schools was also out with crews cleaning up Thursday.

He told News 2 it’s too early to determine a dollar amount on this damage.

He’s just glad students weren’t here when the storm hit.

“You are always grateful. I have three kids in the Dickson County Schools and you wouldn’t want them out. Thankful they postponed school and everyone is safe,” said Gerald Clifton with Dickson County Schools.

The director of schools made the call to delay the start time two hours because of the storm.