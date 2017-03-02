Number of home storm shelters increase in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee twisters have topped headlines for years, from Gallatin in 2007 to the Super Tuesday outbreak of 2008, to the Wayne County tornado just two years ago.

Many families that don’t have a cellar were once forced to take refuge in a bathroom or closet in search of safety, but there is a rising trend of personal home shelters across Middle Tennessee.

Andy Bailey has seen a tornado’s power first hand.

“It was about a mile from the home, so it took out a lot of trees, some of the houses,” he told News 2.

Now, should a tornado come close again, the Baileys are ready with their own space, by National Storm Shelters.

“It’s more than a peace of mind. It’s truly a clean space that ready and on demand any time you need it,” said Jeff Turner.

The problem is timing. Turner sees a rush on shelters not before, but after disaster strikes.

“It rides with the storms, which is kind of what doesn’t need to happen. People need to prepare ahead of time,” he said.

Families must weigh the risk with the cost. A custom in-ground shelter costs an average $2,500 to $18,000.

But Turner says its money well spent while also hoping his investment is never put to use.

“It’s a few thousand dollars to put one of these things in, so to protect your family, if you use it one time, it’s well worth it,” he said.

News 2 has looked up several businesses in the area that provide tornado shelters:

National Storm Shelters

799 Swab Drive

Smyrna, Tennessee

The Safe House

1004 4th Ave S.

Nashville, Tennessee

Jim Johnson Landscaping

263 Wilson Pike Cir.

Brentwood, Tennessee

Providence Safe Rooms

3608 Old Hickory Blvd

Old Hickory, Tennessee

Steelsafe Shelters

2207 NW Broad St.

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Tornado Safe Room

P.O. Box 10238

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

