Missing DC teen could be traveling to Spring Hill

FAIRFAX, Va. (WKRN) – A teen with a developmental disorder was reported missing by his family in Virginia Tuesday and he has been known to travel to the Spring Hill area.

The Fairfax County Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Alex Terceros, who was last seen in Arlington, Virginia around 1:30 p.m.

Police said Alex has been known to take a Greyhound bus to the Spring Hill area.

Spring Hill police noted there has been no reports Alex has been seen in Middle Tennessee.

He was wearing a black North Face hooded sweatshirt, black short, black Nike sneakers and a black backpack.

Alex is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax police at 866-411-TIPS.