Mayor, Predators announce community ice rink coming to Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday morning, the Nashville Predators and Mayor Megan Barry formally announced plans for a new community ice rink at the site of the old Bellevue Center Mall.

The announcement was made at that site on Highway 70 in Bellevue, which is currently being redeveloped.

Councilwoman Sheri Weiner confirmed the plans for the ice rink to News 2 on Monday.

Retired professional figure skater and Olympic medalist Scott Hamilton was expected to be in attendance on Thursday.

Along with the announcement, the community was invited to enjoy free food, music and games until 1:30 pm.

Rebecca King, Senior Director of Community Relations for the Nashville Predators, told News 2 before the announcement, “The Nashville Predators organization is always trying to grow the footprint of hockey, and that starts with our youth, our families around town, north, east, south, and west.”