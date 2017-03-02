Man’s widow wanted hit-and-run suspect to get longer prison sentence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The widow of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run said she wanted the driver who caused the accident to receive a longer prison sentence.

Leanne Rogers and her husband Donald were driving home from a family dinner in February 2015 when the accident happened.

Right before their exit onto Highway 109, off Interstate 40 East, a truck side swiped their Pontiac Firebird causing the car to careen off the road and into a ditch.

Donald, an Air Force veteran, was fatally injured and Leanne was critically injured and had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“I remember yelling for them to save my husband,” Rogers recalled. “I just wanted them to save him and help him first.”

A passerby saw the aftermath of the wreck and stopped to help.

“I saw the headlights in the ditch and I backed up down the emergency lane,” Michael Underhill said. “I ran through the brush and I could see the car on fire.”

Underhill ran back to his work truck and got a fire extinguisher to put out the engine fire. He had already called 911 and help arrived.

Shortly after the wreck, the search started for the driver who sideswiped the Rogers’ car. Luckily, a witness remembered the temporary license plate number of the truck involved.

It was traced back to Walter Girton, 37, of Mt. Juliet. The truck was later recovered in Nashville near Zanies and surveillance video showed Girton getting out of the truck, according to Rogers.

But, Girton was not brought to justice until October of this year.

After learning his name, Rogers continuously searched for him on the Internet. Finally, she discovered a news article that showed Girton was in an Indiana jail for a drug arrest.

She alerted Wilson County authorities and they extradited him back to Tennessee.

In order to avoid a trial, Girton plead guilty to charges of leaving the scene of a wreck, failure to notify authorities of a wreck and driving on a revoked/suspended license.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for four months of time served.

“I wish he was going to be in prison for life. He killed my husband,” Rogers said. “He left us on the side of the road to die.”

Girton has a lengthy criminal history. He has multiple arrests for theft, drug possession and probation violations.

In addition to his pending charges in Indiana, he also faces multiple charges in connection with a burglary in Shelby County.

Since the wreck, Rogers and Underhill’s family have grown close.

“Besides my wife I think she is the sweetest woman. She is a good Christian woman,” Underhill said. “I think he should be in jail for the rest of his life too.”

Rogers continues to recover emotionally and physically. She is planning to go back to work soon and is enjoying spending time with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

“I am about one fourth of the way there,” she said. “It is still hard for me.”