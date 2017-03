NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured in a stabbing at a south Nashville motel early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Lee Motel, located at 426 Murfreesboro Pike, around 1:15 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was stabbed in the back by a woman.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.