JOE BIDDLE: Gators must win for Vandy

I was chatting with some old Russian KGB friends of mine this week.

I asked them if they could finagle a way to get more Southeastern Conference basketball teams into the NCAA basketball tournament.

Igor shook his head, nervously looking around to see if there were any snooping CIA agents in the coffee shop.

His face wrinkled up in a worrisome look. He and his buddies had allegedly fixed the presidential race and they had to go underground. After all they had make it possible to swing a way to get a non-politician elected to the highest position in the land. The heat was on and they had gone into zipped up lips mode.

Just kidding, comrades.

It looks now that there will be no more than three or four out of the 14 SEC teams going to the Big Dance in March Madness.

I ask you if Vanderbilt has a chance to make the field of 68 teams. After all, that is the largest field the NCAA has allowed to play for the national championship.

It is up to the Commodores. First of all, they have to beat Florida Saturday at Memorial Gym. The Gators will be a tough out, and Vanderbilt dropped a chance by losing to No. 9 ranked Kentucky in Rupp Arena despite having a 19-point lead in the second half.

The Wildcats made up the largest deficit a Big Blue team made up since John Calipari arrived in the Bluegrass.

“I think we struggled executing and creating the same spacing as well as making that extra pass that we were in the first half,’’ said Vanderbilt senior Luke Kornet after the game. “Defensively we just struggled to get stops and that was the difference between when we played well in the game and when they made their runs.’’

It’s safe to say Vanderbilt has to beat Florida Saturday to keep the heart beating. If the Commodores lose at home to the Gators, their only opportunity is to make a strong run in the SEC Tournament. They would likely need to play in the championship game. They can only guarantee a spot by winning the title game. They are capable, but they have to be consistent in their play.

They have to finish opponents off, not go ice cold when the heat is on as they did against Kentucky.

They have some positive points to show the selection committee.

Before facing Florida, they are 9-8 in conference games. They are 16-14 overall and 4-1 in the last five SEC games. They have a RPI of 48, while MTSU has a No. 32 RPI. Their strength of schedule is No. 2 against all teams, No. 1 against non-conference teams.

On the other hand, Vanderbilt is 1-5 against top 25 teams, 3-3 against Nos. 26-50 ranked teams.

“At the end of the day we need to get some more wins,’’ Vandy Coach Bryce Drew said after the Kentucky loss. “We were close, but Kentucky did a great job in that final stretch.

“We have another opportunity and hopefully we learn from some of the things and be able to execute a little better at the end of the game.’’

Florida is no doubt the most important game of the season. How much did they learn at Kentucky?

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. You can contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.