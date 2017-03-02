Ky. inmate remains at large after escape; Another man charged

Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) – An inmate who escaped from the Fulton County jail in Paducah last August remains at large.

The Kentucky State Police say the investigation continues into Frederick Bristol’s escape.

A warrant has been issued against another man, Michael Stinson, who is accused of being complicit in Bristol’s escape. Stinson is charged with escape in the second degree.

Michael Stinson (Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)
Anyone with information on the location of Bristol or Stinson is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1.

Trooper Hale may be contacted at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.