Ky. inmate remains at large after escape; Another man charged

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) – An inmate who escaped from the Fulton County jail in Paducah last August remains at large.

The Kentucky State Police say the investigation continues into Frederick Bristol’s escape.

A warrant has been issued against another man, Michael Stinson, who is accused of being complicit in Bristol’s escape. Stinson is charged with escape in the second degree.

Anyone with information on the location of Bristol or Stinson is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1.

Trooper Hale may be contacted at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.