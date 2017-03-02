Grandmother home alone when tornado hits Putnam County barn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family barn was tattered by an EF-1 tornado, all while a grandmother was home alone.

The tornado near Baxter was confirmed after video of the aftermath was sent to News 2, who forwarded the video onto the National Weather Service. Crews soon responded to investigate.

After spending decades in the Putnam County country, Jane Carr has a new title: tornado survivor.

“I was actually sitting in my bedroom,” explained Carr. “About halfway down the hall, you hear this roaring, like people say they hear…and then it was gone. Just like that.”

Just like that, Jane had a mess as her granddaughter, Ashton White, rushed to her aid.

“Called my granny cause she was down here by herself,” said White. “We heard the storms were on their way.”

“She said when I topped the hill, I knew you’d probably be hanging by your shirttails out here on a tree limb somewhere,” added Carr.

The brunt of the storm blew right through the backyard barn. It meant the world to Carr and her late husband, Morris.

“My husband died nine years ago, and he put every board and every piece of tin on the thing,” said Carr. “It’s big enough to have a barn dance in, up there. That’s what hurts more than anything.”

White added, “It was our playhouse, it wasn’t really just a barn. It was where we played and grew up.”

Damage keeps piling up with a hay shed blown to pieces and a tin roof tossed across the street.

But Carr is thankful for what the storm left behind.

“Could’ve been injury to me, but there are other people on this ridge, too,” she said. “Nobody got injured, so we’re thankful for that.”